Barrington Net Revenue Up 38%

Barrington Broadcasting reported fourth quarter net revenue of $10.5 million, up 37.8% from the same quarter in the previous year. Gross revenue was $45.6 million, a 40% boost.

Barrington credited increased political revenue, an improved local ads business, and fees collected from retransmission and from support services in Syracuse, New York in helping its fourth quarter revenue picture.

"The strong completion of the political races in the 4th quarter, along with continued positive momentum in all major sales categories, enabled us to achieve record setting results for the quarter as well as for the year," said K. James Yager, CEO of Barrington. "We continue to be focused on three key priorities: growth of our local sales strategies, development of our local digital platforms and cost management of our station-level operations."

Barrington owns, operates or supports 24 TV stations. It is owned and controlled by Pilot Group.