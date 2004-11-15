Barrington Buys Fourth Station

Barrington Broadcasting has bought its fourth station -- CBS affiliate KCRG-TV Columbia-Jefferson City, Mo. -- from Mel Wheeler Inc., subject to Federal Communications Commission approval.

Barrington is headed by Jim Yager, former NAB joint board chairman who used to run Benedek Brodcasting before it merged into Gray Broadcasting in 2002.

Barrington was formed last year to buy stations in mid-sized markets, primarily East of the Rockies.

The company already owns WHOY-TV Peoria, KHQA-TV Quincy, Ill., and WEYI-TV Flint, Mich.

