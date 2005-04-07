Barrington Buying Two Stations

Barrington Broadcasting is beefing up its stable of midsized TV stations with the $22.5 million purchase, subject to Federal Communications Commission approval, of two ABC affiliates -- KVII Amarillo, Texas, and KVIH-TV Clovis, N.M. -- from New Vision Group LLC.

Barrington is headed by Jim Yager, former NAB joint board chairman who used to run Benedek Brodcasting before it merged into Gray Broadcasting in 2002. It is backed by New York-based private equity firm Pilot Group LP.



Barrington was formed in 2003 to buy stations in mid-sized markets. The new deal would give the group owner three ABC affils, two CBS, an NBC, and a WB start-up.

Kalil & Co. brokered the transaction.