Barrington, Buy or Sell TV Launching Online Classifieds

Barrington Broadcasting Group is partnering with Buy or Sell TV to produce online classified sections for its television-station Web sites in 15 of its markets.

Much like craigslist, it will be free to place an ad, and the ads will be targeted locally. However, they will be part of the larger national network. Revenue will be drawn from advertisements featured on the classified pages.

"We've been watching this product for several years and are really excited about how it has evolved,” Barrington vice president and general manager of interactive Brian Bauer said in a statement. “Free classified advertising is exactly the kind of content our users have been asking for, and it provides an option beyond the paid classified listings in the local newspaper or craigslist. This represents an exciting partnership for Barrington Interactive."