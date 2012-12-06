Barrett, Wertlieb Upped at Hearst TV

David Barrett, longtime president and CEO of Hearst

Television, has added the chairman title, while Jordan Wertlieb, executive VP,

takes over Barrett's president role. The announcements were made by Hearst Corp.

CEO Frank A. Bennack Jr. Both promotions are effective immediately.

Barrett was named president and CEO of Hearst-Argyle

Television in 2001. "David has been an important leader at Hearst for

nearly 30 years and remains a force in the broadcast industry, championing the

digital and mobile future of television news and information," Bennack

said. "I congratulate him on his new role as chairman and look forward to

his continued stewardship of the expansion and success of Hearst

Television."

Wertlieb was named executive VP of Hearst Television in

January 2011. The former WBAL Baltimore president and general manager, he's

also the NBC affiliates board chairman. "For almost 20 years, Jordan Wertlieb

has been an outstanding Hearst Television executive-something I know will

continue in his new role as president," Barrett said. "During the

last few years, we've been working together to increase the service we provide

to viewers around the country-on-air, online and via mobile-and the value we

bring to local businesses. This was a tremendous year of growth in terms of

revenue and I look forward to working with Jordan to keep that momentum

going."