Barrett, Wertlieb Upped at Hearst TV
David Barrett, longtime president and CEO of Hearst
Television, has added the chairman title, while Jordan Wertlieb, executive VP,
takes over Barrett's president role. The announcements were made by Hearst Corp.
CEO Frank A. Bennack Jr. Both promotions are effective immediately.
Barrett was named president and CEO of Hearst-Argyle
Television in 2001. "David has been an important leader at Hearst for
nearly 30 years and remains a force in the broadcast industry, championing the
digital and mobile future of television news and information," Bennack
said. "I congratulate him on his new role as chairman and look forward to
his continued stewardship of the expansion and success of Hearst
Television."
Wertlieb was named executive VP of Hearst Television in
January 2011. The former WBAL Baltimore president and general manager, he's
also the NBC affiliates board chairman. "For almost 20 years, Jordan Wertlieb
has been an outstanding Hearst Television executive-something I know will
continue in his new role as president," Barrett said. "During the
last few years, we've been working together to increase the service we provide
to viewers around the country-on-air, online and via mobile-and the value we
bring to local businesses. This was a tremendous year of growth in terms of
revenue and I look forward to working with Jordan to keep that momentum
going."
