Barrett Takes Over Media Security Group

Hearst-Argyle Television Inc.’s David Barrett was chosen to be the new chairman of the Federal Communications Commission-sponsored Media Security and Reliability Council.

The group is charged with developing "best practices" to keep media outlets functioning during a terrorist attack or other disaster.

Barrett replaces Tribune Co.’s Dennis FitzSimons, who led the group since its creation in the wake of the Sept. 11 attacks. This week the council renewed its charter, which was initially two years.

The council also adopted 19 best practices for local media outlets to pursue in order to maintain readiness for a disaster. They include developing a coordinated plans among media, local, state and federal officials for responding to market-side emergencies and regularly testing the plans.