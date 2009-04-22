Barnett Takes Over Day-To-Day Operations At Sundance Channel

Sundance Channel has elevated marketing maven Sarah Barnett to lead the network on a day-to-day basis as executive vice president and general manager.

Barnett, who has been senior vice president of marketing for Sundance Channel since joining the service late in 2005, succeeds Laura Michalchyshyn. The latter moved to Discovery Communications to head up its Planet Green service last month.

Cablevision's Rainbow Media purchased Sundance Channel last year.

For the full article from Multichannel News, click here.

