Barkley Will Return to NBA Coverage on TNT Soon After All-Star Game

TNT will bring back Charles Barkley to its NBA coverage soon after this Sunday's NBA All-Star Game, according to a report in authoritative sports trade publication The Sports Business Journal.

According to the report, the decision ends any speculation that Barkley would be back for this weekend's All-Star Game festivities, and says Turner Sports chief David Levy will decide on a specific return date for the NBA legend "right after" the All-Star weekend.

Barkley has been off-air on a leave of absence since shortly after a December 31 arrest in Arizona in which he was accused of drunk driving.