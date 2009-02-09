Barkley Will Return to NBA Coverage on TNT Soon After All-Star Game
By Ben Grossman
TNT will bring back Charles Barkley to its NBA coverage soon after this Sunday's NBA All-Star Game, according to a report in authoritative sports trade publication The Sports Business Journal.
According to the report, the decision ends any speculation that Barkley would be back for this weekend's All-Star Game festivities, and says Turner Sports chief David Levy will decide on a specific return date for the NBA legend "right after" the All-Star weekend.
Barkley has been off-air on a leave of absence since shortly after a December 31 arrest in Arizona in which he was accused of drunk driving.
