Barkley Named WYFF News Director

Bruce Barkley, WAPT Jackson news director, has been named news director at Hearst TV's WYFF Greenville-Spartanburg. He succeeds Justin Antoniotti, who moved to the top spot in the WTAE Pittsburgh newsroom.

All are Hearst TV stations.

"We feel very fortunate to welcome someone of Bruce's experience and knowledge," said John Soapes, president and general manager of WYFF. "He has a proven track record of creating outstanding local television news programming, all while providing superior leadership and building great teams."

Prior to WAPT, Barkley was news director at WOLO in Columbia, S.C., and assistant news director at WATE Knoxville.

"WYFF 4 is one of Hearst Television's premier stations and I consider it an honor to be chosen to lead the incredibly talented news team," said Barkley. "This is a bit of a homecoming because our youngest son was born in South Carolina. My wife and I have always had the goal of coming back to South Carolina."