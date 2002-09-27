Barkley gets his own show

Former National Basketball Association great and Turner Network Television studio analyst Charles Barkley is getting his own half-hour show, Listen Up! Charles Barkley with Ernie Johnson.

Barkley and the veteran in-studio host will hold court Thursday nights from 7 p.m.

to 7:30 p.m. for a live discussion of sports, news and entertainment.

The show debuts Oct. 31.

The talkative Sir Charles will also be a weekly guest on Talkback

Live.