Barkley gets his own show
Former National Basketball Association great and Turner Network Television studio analyst Charles Barkley is getting his own half-hour show, Listen Up! Charles Barkley with Ernie Johnson.
Barkley and the veteran in-studio host will hold court Thursday nights from 7 p.m.
to 7:30 p.m. for a live discussion of sports, news and entertainment.
The show debuts Oct. 31.
The talkative Sir Charles will also be a weekly guest on Talkback
Live.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.