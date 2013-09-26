Bare Tapped for KDAF Dallas GM

Roger Bare, KIAH Houston VP and general manager, has been named senior VP and general manager of Tribune's KDAF Dallas.

He starts Oct. 11 and succeeds Joe Young, who announced his retirement. Bare will retain his role at KIAH and will continue to report to Larry Wert, Tribune Broadcasting's president of broadcast media.

"Roger has been extremely successful running our station in Houston and serving the community there," said Wert. "He's smart, experienced, and has great instincts for what will work and how to grow audience. Importantly, he knows the Texas marketplace."

KDAF and KIAH are CW affiliates. Bare has been general manager of KIAH since 2004 after a stint there as general sales manager.

"Dallas is a great market and I look forward to the support and ideas of the talented and creative people at KDAF and KIAH as we charge forward in the weeks ahead," said Bare.