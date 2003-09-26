Bardasano Joins Univision
Carlos Bardasano, formerly vice president of programming at Telemundo Communications Group Inc., has joined rival
Univision Communications Inc. as VP, programming development.
He will be based in Miami, reporting to Mario Rodriguez, president of
entertainment.
Bardasano’s career includes stints at Universal Television, Paramount Domestic Television and
Columbia-TriStar Television Distribution.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.