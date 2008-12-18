Trending

Barclays Revises TV Ad Forecast Downward

By

Barclays Capital is doubling its prediction on advertising declines for 2009. The company now projects total U.S. advertising spend will fall by 10%, to $252.1 billion, rather than the 5.5% it had projected in October.

In the broadcast sector, Barclays’ revised ad revenue estimate is down 10% for 2009 and up 3% for 2010. The bank thinks TV stations’ local and national spot ad revenue will fall 15.5% next year. It was previously forecasting a drop of 8.9%.

Cable ad revenue fares much better, though a drop rather than a rise is projected. Cable network ad revenue will fall only 3% in 2009 and rise 5% in 2010. Barclays had suggested revenue growth of 1.8% for cable next year.

The company also revised U.S. Internet ad revenue growth downwards. The estimate for total U.S. Internet ad revenue dropped from $28.3 billion to $25.1 billion, though that’s still a 6.1% increase on last year. “For 2010 we believe online advertising growth will reaccelerate to 12% reaching $28.1 billion,” reads the report out today.