Barberie to host game show

Jillian Barberie has been named host of Twentieth Television's new game show,

EX-treme Dating, which debuts July 29.

Barberie is currently (and will remain) a co-host of Twentieth's Good Day

Live.

Like Good Day, Twentieth is taking a slow roll-out approach with

EX-treme Dating, essentially testing it on FOX O&O's covering close

to 21% of the U.S.

The announcement was made today by Bob Cook, President & Chief Operating

Officer, Twentieth Television.

'EX-treme Dating puts a unique twist on the relationship genre,' stated Cook,

'and Jillian has proven through her many projects, including our own Good

Day Live, to be the perfect fit for a fun, unconventional show like this

one.'