Barberie to host game show
Jillian Barberie has been named host of Twentieth Television's new game show,
EX-treme Dating, which debuts July 29.
Barberie is currently (and will remain) a co-host of Twentieth's Good Day
Live.
Like Good Day, Twentieth is taking a slow roll-out approach with
EX-treme Dating, essentially testing it on FOX O&O's covering close
to 21% of the U.S.
The announcement was made today by Bob Cook, President & Chief Operating
Officer, Twentieth Television.
'EX-treme Dating puts a unique twist on the relationship genre,' stated Cook,
'and Jillian has proven through her many projects, including our own Good
Day Live, to be the perfect fit for a fun, unconventional show like this
one.'
