Barbara Walters Tapped For NATAS Lifetime Achievement Award

Barbara Walters is being honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. The award will be presented September 21, 2009 at the News and Documentary Emmy Awards, to be held in New York City.

Walters has been an anchor and correspondent for ABC News since 1976, and is also the creator and co-host of the syndicated talk show The View.

"NATAS is delighted to honor this very special woman," said Frank Radice, President of the Academy. "Barbara's career is a remarkable one with few in broadcast journalism coming close to matching it. Many years ago I worked as a field producer with Barbara at ABC News and I never saw anyone work as hard. She was, and continues to be, an inspiration."

Previous recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award include Tom Brokaw, Bob Schieffer, Ken Burns, Ted Koppel and Tim Russert.