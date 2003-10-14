Barbara Bags Martha
Barbara Walters has interviewed Martha Stewart for an exclusive on ABC’s 20/20
during November sweeps.
Stewart promised that it will be her only pretrial TV chat. She goes on trial for insider trading in January.
In the interview, she said she is obviously afraid of going to prison, but she doesn’t think she will.
