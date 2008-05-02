Barack Obama Delivers 'Top 10' for David Letterman

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Barack Obama (D-Ill.) looked to get some positive "earned media" Thursday night -- the kind you don't have to pay for -- by delivering the Top 10 list on CBS' Late Show with David Letterman.

Not surprisingly, none of the "Surprising Facts About Barack Obama" dealt with the surprise blow his campaign took this week from a National Press Club speech by his former pastor and mentor, the Rev. Jeremiah Wright.

Obama did poke fun at his bowling prowess, or lack of it, and Paula Abdul's brain skip on Fox's American Idol.

Following is the list as supplied by CBS. The video, courtesy of CBS, is below the text.

• 10: My first act as president will be to stop the fighting between Lauren and Heidi on The Hills.

• 9: In the Illinois primary, I accidentally voted for Kucinich.

• 8: When I tell my kids to clean their room, I finish with, “I’m Barack Obama and I approved this message."

• 7: Throughout high school, I was consistently voted “Barackiest.”

• 6: Earlier today, I bowled a 39.

• 5: I have canceled all my appearances the day the Sex and the City movie opens.

• 4: It’s the birthplace of Fred Astaire. (Sorry, that’s a surprising fact about Omaha.)

• 3: We are tirelessly working to get the endorsement of Kentucky Derby favorite Colonel John.

• 2: This has nothing to do with the Top Ten, but what the heck is up with Paula Abdul?

• 1: I have not slept since October.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O4kj8bzprk8[/embed]