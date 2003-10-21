Banyan Gets Busy
Banyan Productions -- the company behind The Learning Channel's hit, Trading Spaces
-- will be making more episodes of two other shows, spinoff Trading Spaces: Boys vs. Girls
and Ambush Makeovers
.
Trading Spaces: Boys vs. Girls, which airs on Discovery Kids' block on NBC Saturday mornings, is returning for a second season.
Banyan is making 40 new episodes of Ambush Makeovers
, a first-run syndicated show carried on Fox owned-and-operated stations.
