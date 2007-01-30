Bankrupt Air America Finds Buyer

Air America Radio, the struggling liberal counterpoint to conservative talk radio, is being bought out of bankrupty by Stephen Green, chairman of SL Green Realty.

He is also the brother of frequent Air America guest and host Mark Green.

According to a release announcing the deal, Stephen Green says the network will look to expand to "other platforms" beyond radio.

Not sticking around is host Al Franken, however, whose radio show will end Feb. 14, according to Air America.

While the deal is not expected to close until mid-February, current owner Democracy Allies LLC got an immediate infusion of cash from Green.

The New York-based Air America currently claims 81 affiliates for its 19 hours a day of original programming.