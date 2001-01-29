Bankrolling Bush bashes

Media organizations didn't figure prominently among those contributing some $40 million to welcome George W. Bush to Washington. But some media companies made sure they got into the act, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. AOL Time Warner contributed $100,000 to the Bush/Cheney Presidential Inaugural Committee, notable because AOL Chairman Steve Case was heavily involved with the Clinton administration and Time Warner historically has given mostly to Democrats. Disney came up with $50,000. News Corp.'s Rupert Murdoch chipped in $100,000 of his own money. The only media-related trade association on the list was the NAB, which gave $50,000.