Banijay Rights Working With Tubular Labs on Social Strategy

Banijay Rights, the distribution arm of TV producer Banijay is using data from Tubular Labs to understand how its programming is being consumed on social media.

Tubular is also helping Banijay assess its social media content strategies and its commercial return on investment.

“Tubular’s video intelligence platform is a key piece of Banijay Rights’ overall strategy to expand its global footprint in the digital space and consolidate our position as a market leader, better preparing us for identifying key trends across other means of digital distribution including FAST channels,” said Shaun Keeble, VP Digital, of Banijay Rights.

According to Tubular, Banijay’s Mr. Bean Channel ranks among the Top 10 British Entertainment creators on YouTube. Banjay’s MasterChef World is the No. 2 global food & drink creator and Survivor is the most-viewed channel in Turkey.

““On a global scale viewing behavior, programming and trends are shifting as more and more audiences move to social and connected TV formats to get their entertainment. This shift creates a need for publishers, distributors and brands to change the way they measure and deliver programming to audiences,” said Greg Coleman, CEO of Tubular Labs. “Banijay Rights is responding to the evolution of culture and its impact on media and entertainment with video intelligence as a key ingredient in its next chapter of growth.” ■