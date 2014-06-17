Bangura Named WADL Detroit GM

David Bangura has been named president/general manager of WADL Detroit. He had been president and general manager of Granite Broadcasting’s WMYD Detroit from 2009-2014 and was general sales manager prior to that. Scripps closed on its acquisition of WMYD, a MyNetworkTV affiliate, June 16.

Bangura also put in five years as senior account executive at WJBK Detroit.

WADL is an independent station owned by Adell Broadcasting, which also owns gospel channel The Word Network.

Bangura was born and raised in Dublin, Ireland, and also lived in Sierra Leone and Berlin before arriving in Michigan.