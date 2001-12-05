Bam! Azaria takes Emeril slot

NBC is bringing out its new comedy with Hank Azaria and taking low-rated

Emeril's current Tuesday-night time slot.

The Hank Azaria Show, starring the Emmy Award-winning actor from Mad

About You and The Simpsons (Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, Chief Wiggum,

among others), will debut Tuesday, Jan. 8, at 8 p.m.

NBC executives said it's not necessarily the end for

Emeril.