Baltimore station, paper team up
The E.W. Scripps Co.-owned WMAR-TV will enter an agreement for joint
reporting, advertising and promotional efforts with the Baltimore Sun,
the Sun reported Wednesday.
In addition to putting the newspaper's reporters on the air, the station will
also exchange on-air ads for ads in the newspaper, and the two entities might
jointly sell ad space, the Sun said.
The Sun, a Tribune Co.-owned newspaper, is the dominant newspaper in
its market, with an editorial staff numbering in the hundreds in the city and in
numerous bureaus.
The Sun said union concessions had to be negotiated with the American
Federation of Television and Radio Artists in order for the newspaper reporters
to appear on TV.
WMAR-TV has been ratings-troubled, finishing well behind its two competitors
at 11 p.m. in the November sweeps.
The station has let several staffers go -- most notably its big-ticket
anchor, Stan Stovall, who was reportedly earning about $300,000
annually.
