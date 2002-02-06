Baltimore station, paper team up

The E.W. Scripps Co.-owned WMAR-TV will enter an agreement for joint

reporting, advertising and promotional efforts with the Baltimore Sun,

the Sun reported Wednesday.

In addition to putting the newspaper's reporters on the air, the station will

also exchange on-air ads for ads in the newspaper, and the two entities might

jointly sell ad space, the Sun said.

The Sun, a Tribune Co.-owned newspaper, is the dominant newspaper in

its market, with an editorial staff numbering in the hundreds in the city and in

numerous bureaus.

The Sun said union concessions had to be negotiated with the American

Federation of Television and Radio Artists in order for the newspaper reporters

to appear on TV.

WMAR-TV has been ratings-troubled, finishing well behind its two competitors

at 11 p.m. in the November sweeps.

The station has let several staffers go -- most notably its big-ticket

anchor, Stan Stovall, who was reportedly earning about $300,000

annually.