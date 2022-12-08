Bally Sports Content is Available To Samsung Smart TV Users

Diamond Sports Group , the Sinclair Broadcast Group unit that runs the Bally Sports regional sports network, said it made a deal that will let viewers download the direct-to-consumer Bally Sports Plus app on Samsung smart TVs.

Bally Sports app users who are pay-TV subscribers will be able to authenticate with their pay TV provider. Other Bally Sports Plus users will be able to log in directly and stream content from their TV.

Also Read: New CEO To Run Diamond Sports As Sinclair Gets Sent To the Bench

“Partnering with a top brand like Samsung is an important milestone in the evolution of our offering,” said Michael Schneider, COO and GM, Bally Sports Plus. “Samsung has a reputation for providing consumers with an exceptional user experience and we are excited to offer fans yet another way to watch their favorite teams.”

In addition to the NHL and NBA games on the RSN, app years will be able to view pre- and post-game shows, college and high school sports and Bally Sports’ national programming including The Rally and Live on the Line. ■