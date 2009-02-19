Ballabon Tapped For CBS News Communications Post

Jeff Ballabon is joining CBS News as senior VP of communications, the network said Thursday.

In his new role Ballabon will oversee all media and public affairs issues for CBS News.

"Jeff is a proven communications executive who appreciates that success in the news business demands uncompromising integrity and credibility combined with reach, accessibility and customization." said CBS News and Sports president Sean McManus in a statement. "We are excited that Jeff is coming on board at a time when CBS News increasingly is being recognized for excellence."

Ballabon has served as VP of public policy for Primedia Inc. and senior VP of network affairs for Court TV, in addition to working on Capitol Hill and as a private attorney.