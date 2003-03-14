Baldwin out at WLNE(TV)

WLNE(TV) Providence, R.I., reporter Michael Baldwin II lost his job following

an arrest over an alleged fight with a waitress in a local bar and grill last

week.

Baldwin is accused of verbally and then physically accosting a waitress after

entering the bar and using the men's room despite being told it was for patrons

only.

According to local reports, Baldwin told police he had pushed the waitress

when she blocked his way to the bathroom.

He faces assault charges and a charge of malicious mischief for allegedly

kicking a hole in a wall during the scuffle.

Baldwin could not be reached for comment.

WLNE confirmed that he was no longer employed there, but it had no further

comment on the personnel issue.