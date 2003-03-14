Baldwin out at WLNE(TV)
WLNE(TV) Providence, R.I., reporter Michael Baldwin II lost his job following
an arrest over an alleged fight with a waitress in a local bar and grill last
week.
Baldwin is accused of verbally and then physically accosting a waitress after
entering the bar and using the men's room despite being told it was for patrons
only.
According to local reports, Baldwin told police he had pushed the waitress
when she blocked his way to the bathroom.
He faces assault charges and a charge of malicious mischief for allegedly
kicking a hole in a wall during the scuffle.
Baldwin could not be reached for comment.
WLNE confirmed that he was no longer employed there, but it had no further
comment on the personnel issue.
