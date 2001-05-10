Bakula to steer Enterprise

Former Quantum Leap star Scott Bakula is the new Star Trek captain and UPN is expected to officially unveil Enterprise at its upfront next week, sources say.

Bakula will play Jonathan Archer, the renegade captain of the Enterprise, the next chapter in the Star Trek saga headed for UPN in the fall. The deal has been long anticipated and first mentioned in Broadcasting & Cable on April. Sources say Bakula has extended his first-look deal with Enterprise studio Paramount Network TV to develop first-run programming.

Enterprise will replace outgoing Star Trek: Voyager in the UPN lineup. - Joe Schlosser