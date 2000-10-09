Bakers advice

Just three months out of USA Networks, Barry Baker is in as managing director/venture partner at Boston Ventures Management Inc. "It's an opportunity to be a part of a very large communications fund, and continue to build companies for myself," he said.

His first pitch: "The IPO opportunities that were available ... in new media have essentially vanished. If you're sitting with a lot of cash, you can find some of these companies and fund them at a time when the public markets are not there."