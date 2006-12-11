Baker Heads NBC U Net TV Distribution

NBC Universal veteran Bridget Baker is the latest executive to get a bump up in the shuffle at the company. Baker has been upped from executive VP, cable distribution, to president, NBC Universal Television Networks Distribution, reporting to NBC U TV Group CEO Jeff Zucker.

Baker, who joined NBC in 1988, had previously reported to David Zaslav, who announced last month he was leaving his post as NBCU Cable and Domestic TV and New Media Distribution president to become CEO of the Discovery Networks. Her promotion is also a boost for the distribution department since Zaslav had previously reported not to Zucker but to Randy Falco, the NBCU TV Group President/COO who - also last month - announced he was leaving the company to become the chief of AOL.

In her 18 years with NBC, Baker has overseen every one of the company's cable distribution deals and managed HDTV as well as new digital networks. After NBC merged with the entertainment businesses of Vivendi Universal in 2003, she and her team added video-on-demand and pay-per-view projects to their portfolio.

Baker's promotion comes as NBC reorganizes the responsibilities held by Zaslav, Falco and Sales/Marketing President Keith Turner, who also recently announced he was leaving the company.

In a series of promotions last week, some of Zaslav's other duties were reassigned to NBC U TV Stations chief Jay Ireland. Now also reporting to Zucker, Ireland will also oversee domestic first-run syndication of TV programming. Zaslav's other duties have yet to be assigned.