Baker to head DCI sales unit
Discovery Communications Inc. sales veteran Amy Baker will lead the company
new integrated-ad-sales unit.
Baker, now vice president for Discovery Solutions, will oversee big
cross-platform advertising pacts, such as Discovery's freshly minted $50 million
deal with Procter & Gamble Co.
She most recently was VP and national sales manager for The Learning Channel,
Travel Channel and BBC America.
The Discovery Solutions group offers advertisers opportunities across
Discovery's cable networks, consumer-products line, Discovery Channel stores and
online.
