Baker to head DCI sales unit

Discovery Communications Inc. sales veteran Amy Baker will lead the company

new integrated-ad-sales unit.

Baker, now vice president for Discovery Solutions, will oversee big

cross-platform advertising pacts, such as Discovery's freshly minted $50 million

deal with Procter & Gamble Co.

She most recently was VP and national sales manager for The Learning Channel,

Travel Channel and BBC America.

The Discovery Solutions group offers advertisers opportunities across

Discovery's cable networks, consumer-products line, Discovery Channel stores and

online.