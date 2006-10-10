Baker-Finch to CBS Sports

CBS Sports has added another former ABC Sports golf analyst, hiring Ian Baker-Finch to a new deal that begins in January 2007. The move comes a week after CBS nabbed ABC’s Nick Faldo as its lead analyst.

Baker-Finch, who retired from the PGA Tour in 1997 after a career that included a 1991 British Open win, has spent the last eight years covering the Tour for ABC and ESPN, both as an on-course and booth analyst.

His deal is reportedly for four years, after which he plans to compete on the Champions Tour when he turns 50 and becomes eligible in 2010.