Baker and Clyburn To Be Commissioners By Monday

The FCC is expected to have its full complement of five commissioners by next week.

Republican Meredith Attwell Baker planned to be sworn in Friday, according to a source.

New Democratic Commissioner Mignon Clyburn will be sworn in Monday in Columbia, S.C. (she is a South Carolinian and graduated from the University of South Carolina in Columbia), according to sources familiar with the planned ceremony. They said she would be sworn in at the Matthew J. Perry Courthouse in Columbia by the building's namesake, a pioneering civil rights attorney and African America judge.

Clyburn is expected to start at the commission Aug. 5.

Baker and Clyburn were approved by the full Senate last week and President Obama signed their commissions earlier this week. They join Democrats Chairman Julius Genachowski and Michael Copps and Republican Robert McDowell.

Clyburn is the first African American woman to serve as an FCC commissioner.