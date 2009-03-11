Baier Webcast Launches on Fox News Site

Special Report with Bret Baier will get supersized -- on the web. Fox News launches a Special Report webcast Wednesday. The 15-minute, weekly webcast will run each Wednesday and feature an interactive continuation of the conversation among Baier and his guests.

ABC's This Week with George Stephanopoulos does a post-show web cast where panelists continue their conversation in the green room -- surrounded by bagels and doughnuts. But it is not interactive. Baier will have a computer in front of him enabling him to live chat with users and pose their questions to his guests.