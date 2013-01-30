Bahakel-Fox Renewal in Myrtle Beach "Pretty Far Down the Road"

Bahakel Communications appears to be losing its affiliation

in Charlotte, but Jim Babb, Bahakel executive VP/COO, says the local

broadcaster and Fox are "pretty far down the road" on a multiyear

extension for WFXB Myrtle Beach, Bahakel's one other Fox affiliate.





"We fully expect to come to a good long-term extension

on that contract," says Babb. "We're pretty far down the road on

it."





A Fox insider agreed with Babb's assessment, though a

company spokesperson declined comment.





Babb would not say when that affiliation agreement comes to

a close. WFXB is the No. 3 revenue station in DMA No. 103, according to

BIA/Kelsey.





Babb says he received a call from Fox at 9:08 a.m. Jan. 28

that it was taking the affiliation from Bahakel's WCCB, which has been aligned

with Fox since the network launched in 1986. Later on that day came the

announcement that Capitol Broadcasting agreed to sell two stations, a CW and

MyNetworkTV, to Fox.





"We were disappointed," says Babb, choosing his

words carefully.





While Fox has cut loose stations and groups that have balked

at the network's aggressive retrans demands, Babb said that was not the case in

Charlotte. "Quite the contrary," he says. "They used us as the

poster child of a top affiliate. We heard nothing but praise from day one."







A News Corp. spokesperson declined comment Jan. 29 on what

Fox plans to do with its new acquisitions in Charlotte.





WCCB, its call letters standing for Charlotte Cy Bahakel,

the company founder, began partnering with Fox in 1986 and features the

branding "Fox Charlotte."





Bahakel is considering its options, which presumably include

becoming a CW or MyNet, depending on which station Fox makes a Fox O&O in

Charlotte. "We are actively engaged in looking at all viable

alternatives," said Babb. "We'll examine and explore all of our

options."





WCCB's affiliation agreement with Fox ends at the close of

June. "We'll work hard to be the best Fox affiliate we can be until

then," says Babb.