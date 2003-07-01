Badeau joins NBC Enterprises

Steve Badeau has been named vice president of research for NBC Enterprises,

said executive VP Barry Wallach, to whom he will report.

He will oversee research for sales, programming and marketing of all NBC

Enterprises product, including 2004’s The Jane Pauley Show, this fall’s

Starting Over, the off-net launch of Ed, Access Hollywood,

The John Walsh Show and The Chris Matthews Show.

Badeau comes to NBC from DreamWorks SKG, where he ran the TV-research

department. He also has been senior VP of research at MGM Worldwide Television

and VP of research at FX Networks.