Backstory
If you remember ABC's 14-and-a-half-hour-long 1987 mini-series Amerika, it is probable that you remember the controversy that ultimately overshadowed its seven-night broadcast.
A futuristic fable, Amerika
played with the possibility of a Russian-ruled U.S. ten years after a bloodless coup. As reported in Broadcasting
a few weeks before the Feb. 15 airing of the series, the United Nations retained a lawyer, Theodore C. Sorensen, to go after ABC for its portrayal of UN peace-keeping forces as "rapists and arsonists." Fearing the withdrawal of financial support from the White House and a tarnished image, the UN pressed ABC to take measures to counteract the negative portrayal. ABC hosted a 90-minute Viewpoint
anchored by Ted Koppel at the conclusion of Amerika.
ABC, the UN, Russian diplomats, the film's creators and the American public had their say.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.