Backhaul boon for MSNBC

MSNBC has signed a deal with Qmedia to provide a network circuit between

Washington, D.C., and New York for use as a backhaul network for video and

audio.

MSNBC will use it for transmission of its Hardball with Chris Matthews

and Dateline NBC programs, as well as press conferences and government

briefings.

The network will be bidirectional and will use Net Insight's DTM (dynamic

synchronous transfer mode) technology.