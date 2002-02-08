Trending

Backhaul boon for MSNBC

By

MSNBC has signed a deal with Qmedia to provide a network circuit between
Washington, D.C., and New York for use as a backhaul network for video and
audio.

MSNBC will use it for transmission of its Hardball with Chris Matthews
and Dateline NBC programs, as well as press conferences and government
briefings.

The network will be bidirectional and will use Net Insight's DTM (dynamic
synchronous transfer mode) technology.