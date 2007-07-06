Back To Work For Kevin Reilly?

Television industry insiders used to make a sport out of rumors about when Kevin Reilly would get fired, and now the new game is rumors about when he will get hired.

Talk Thursday centered around preliminary plans for a possible return to News Corp. for the former NBC Entertainment president, who was pushed out of NBC over Memorial Day weekend.

Some speculated that Reilly could end up at Fox, but not necessarily in place of current entertainment chief Peter Liguori. The duo worked together at FX earlier this decade.

Reilly, a well-regarded programmer, had also been the subject of rumors about a move to HBO, though the cable network seems to have its executive team in place following the departure of Chris Albrecht.



Reilly could not be reached for comment.