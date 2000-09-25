BACK TO THE BEACH
FX has contracted for a second season of Howard Stern's Son of the Beach. The half-hour comedy spoof brought FX its highest original-series ratings ever,
averaging a 1.5 household rating in the 1999-2000 season. Second-season production on the FOX TV Studios/Howard Stern Production Co. comedy will begin in December, with the second season debuting in late first quarter 2001.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.