BACK TO THE BEACH

FX has contracted for a second season of Howard Stern's Son of the Beach. The half-hour comedy spoof brought FX its highest original-series ratings ever,

averaging a 1.5 household rating in the 1999-2000 season. Second-season production on the FOX TV Studios/Howard Stern Production Co. comedy will begin in December, with the second season debuting in late first quarter 2001.