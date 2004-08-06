Bachelorette Tries, Tries Again

Andrew Firestone's ex, Jennifer Schefft, will get back on the market as the star of ABC's next Bachelorette.

The show is scheduled to air in January 2005. Schefft won Firestone's heart in The Bachelor 3, but the engaged couple broke up after eight months.

If Schefft meets her mate on The Bachelorette, she will make it three-for-three for the women. Trista Rehn married her pick, fireman Ryan Sutter, and Bachelorette 2, Meredith Phillips, is engaged to her choice, Ian McKee.

None of the five bachelors have been able to make it stick.