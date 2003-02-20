Bachelorette tops Idol

In Wednesday night's battle of the reality juggernauts, ABC, with the finale of

The Bachelorette, came out on top while Fox and American Idol: Search for a Superstar was a

close second.

In the key demos, NBC was third, while CBS brought up the rear.

ABC won households, total viewers and adults 18 through 49 (by one-tenth of a

rating point) and 25 through 54. Fox won adults 18 through 34.

The Bachelorette finale aired from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and drew an average of 20

million viewers, while Idol on Fox, which aired from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.,

averaged about 18 million.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, households: ABC 11.0

rating/17 share, Fox 9.4/14, NBC 9.3/14 and CBS 6.5/10.

Adults 18 through 49: ABC 7.9/19, Fox 7.8/19, NBC 4.7/11 and CBS 2.9/7.

In the Nielsen local metered markets, UPN averaged a 3.9 rating/6 share

(household) for Enterprise and The Twilight Zone, while The WB Television Network averaged

a 3.2/5 for the series finale of Birds of Prey.