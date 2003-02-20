Bachelorette tops Idol
In Wednesday night's battle of the reality juggernauts, ABC, with the finale of
The Bachelorette, came out on top while Fox and American Idol: Search for a Superstar was a
close second.
In the key demos, NBC was third, while CBS brought up the rear.
ABC won households, total viewers and adults 18 through 49 (by one-tenth of a
rating point) and 25 through 54. Fox won adults 18 through 34.
The Bachelorette finale aired from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and drew an average of 20
million viewers, while Idol on Fox, which aired from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.,
averaged about 18 million.
For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, households: ABC 11.0
rating/17 share, Fox 9.4/14, NBC 9.3/14 and CBS 6.5/10.
Adults 18 through 49: ABC 7.9/19, Fox 7.8/19, NBC 4.7/11 and CBS 2.9/7.
In the Nielsen local metered markets, UPN averaged a 3.9 rating/6 share
(household) for Enterprise and The Twilight Zone, while The WB Television Network averaged
a 3.2/5 for the series finale of Birds of Prey.
