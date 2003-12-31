Bachelorette Second Season on Tap
ABC will premiere the second season of The Bachelorette Wednesday, Jan. 14, at 9 p.m. EST. The show features Meredith Phillips, who vied for Bob Guiney’s heart on the last installment of The Bachelor.
Phillips, 30, is a makeup artist from Portland, Ore., who relocated to Los Angeles. Besides Phillips, Bachelor runner-up Kelly Jo also will appear on the show as a sort of consultant to this season’s bevy of bachelorettes.
The first Bachelorette, Trista Rehn, ended up marrying her pick, Ryan Sutter, in a multimillion dollar wedding celebration that ABC aired in three high-rated installments in November and December.
