Bachelorette gets second spin

Turning even more of its schedule over to reality, ABC will pre-empt regular

dramas The Practice and Miracles this Monday to repeat the finale

of The Bachelorette, which won Wednesday night in adults 18 through 49

with a 9.3 rating/23 share.

The Bachelorette's closest competition on the night was an American

Idol: Search for a Superstar special, featuring the worst singers to audition for the Fox talent

show so far. That show scored an 8.8/20 in adults 18 through 49, after the

American Idol results show came in with a 7.4/17.

Among all that reality, NBC's Law & Order held up, scoring a

7.2/19 in the key adult demographic.

This Monday, the repeat airing of The Bachelorette will compete

against Fox's Joe Millionaire: The Aftermath, which will show what

happened after Evan Marriott chose Zora Andrich and what they did with the $1

million they jointly won.

If precedent serves, Joe Millionaire's final outing will do huge

numbers.

Both CBS and NBC will stick with their regular Monday schedules, except CBS

will premiere My Big Fat Greek Life at 9:30 p.m., after an original

episode of Everybody Loves Raymond.

ABC is also trying to capitalize on the popularity of The Bachelor and

The Bachelorette by airing The Bachelor: Aaron and Helene Tell

All Thursday at 8 p.m.

That show will also check in with Trista and Ryan, the Colorado firefighter

whom the Miami Heat dancer chose in the show's finale Wednesday.

The tell-all show will repeat on ABC Saturday night at 9 p.m.