Bachelorette gets second spin
Turning even more of its schedule over to reality, ABC will pre-empt regular
dramas The Practice and Miracles this Monday to repeat the finale
of The Bachelorette, which won Wednesday night in adults 18 through 49
with a 9.3 rating/23 share.
The Bachelorette's closest competition on the night was an American
Idol: Search for a Superstar special, featuring the worst singers to audition for the Fox talent
show so far. That show scored an 8.8/20 in adults 18 through 49, after the
American Idol results show came in with a 7.4/17.
Among all that reality, NBC's Law & Order held up, scoring a
7.2/19 in the key adult demographic.
This Monday, the repeat airing of The Bachelorette will compete
against Fox's Joe Millionaire: The Aftermath, which will show what
happened after Evan Marriott chose Zora Andrich and what they did with the $1
million they jointly won.
If precedent serves, Joe Millionaire's final outing will do huge
numbers.
Both CBS and NBC will stick with their regular Monday schedules, except CBS
will premiere My Big Fat Greek Life at 9:30 p.m., after an original
episode of Everybody Loves Raymond.
ABC is also trying to capitalize on the popularity of The Bachelor and
The Bachelorette by airing The Bachelor: Aaron and Helene Tell
All Thursday at 8 p.m.
That show will also check in with Trista and Ryan, the Colorado firefighter
whom the Miami Heat dancer chose in the show's finale Wednesday.
The tell-all show will repeat on ABC Saturday night at 9 p.m.
