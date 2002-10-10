Bachelor producer inks ABC deal

Mike Fleiss, producer of ABC's The Bachelor, has signed a multiyear

development deal with ABC, along with his production company, Next

Entertainment, and Warner Bros.' Telepictures Productions.

As part of the deal with ABC, Fleiss will produce two reality series for the

network and develop a sitcom.

Fleiss and Telepictures have already produced two installments of The

Bachelor, and they are in production on The Bachelorette, which is

schedule to premiere in January on ABC.

Fleiss, Next Entertainment and Telepictures just completed

production on High School Reunion, which will air in midseason on The WB Television Network.

Fleiss also produced Fox's Who Wants to Marry a Multi-Millionaire, and

he has a feature film coming out in 2003 -- a remake of The Texas Chainsaw

Massacre.