Bachelor Pads ABC’s Wednesday Ratings

The Bachelor finale gave ABC a big Nielsen ratings boost Wednesday as the network won the night across the key ratings categories. The Bachelor, from 9 to 11 p.m., drew an average audience of 18.5 million with 8’s and 9’s in the key demographic ratings. Fox was a distant second among adults 18-49 with two episodes of That ’70s Show (one a repeat) and The O.C.

NBC was second in households and adults 25-54 with Ed, West Wing and Law & Order. CBS was third in households with 60 Minutes II, King of Queens, Becker and the annual Victoria’s Secret special at 10 p.m. But the skimpy undies didn’t draw a crowd as the special finished a distant third across the key categories.

From 8 to 10 p.m., The WB outdrew UPN across the key categories with Smallville and Angel. UPN was the cellar dweller with Enterprise and Jake 2.0.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate total viewer averages: CBS, 10.4 million; NBC, 13.5 million; CBS, 10.4 million; Fox, 9.1 million; WB, 5.2 million; UPN, 3.3 million. Adults 18-49: ABC, 7.3 rating/18 share; Fox, 4.5/11; NBC, 4.3/11; CBS, 3.2/8; WB, 2.4/6; UPN, 1.4/4.