Bachelor gives gold ring to ABC

The Bachelor finale on ABC Wednesday night drew viewers

like flies to a cow pie.

According to the Nielsen Media Research metered-market overnight ratings, the

network coasted to a household victory. (Nielsen's fast affiliate national

numbers were delayed Thursday and, thus, so were all demographic data about the

night.)

The Bachelor continued to build viewership throughout the

90-minute broadcast, topping out in the 10:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST period with an average

18.4 rating/28 share.

The show beat out Law & Order, which is usually first in the

Wednesday 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. time period. Wednesday night, it did a 14.4/22.

For the night, according to metered-market numbers, households: ABC 14.1

rating/20 share, NBC 11.8/17, CBS 6.1/9, Fox 4.9/7, UPN 3.8/5 and The WB Television Network

3.7/5.