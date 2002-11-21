Bachelor gives gold ring to ABC
The Bachelor finale on ABC Wednesday night drew viewers
like flies to a cow pie.
According to the Nielsen Media Research metered-market overnight ratings, the
network coasted to a household victory. (Nielsen's fast affiliate national
numbers were delayed Thursday and, thus, so were all demographic data about the
night.)
The Bachelor continued to build viewership throughout the
90-minute broadcast, topping out in the 10:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST period with an average
18.4 rating/28 share.
The show beat out Law & Order, which is usually first in the
Wednesday 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. time period. Wednesday night, it did a 14.4/22.
For the night, according to metered-market numbers, households: ABC 14.1
rating/20 share, NBC 11.8/17, CBS 6.1/9, Fox 4.9/7, UPN 3.8/5 and The WB Television Network
3.7/5.
