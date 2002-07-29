Trending

Bachelor gets second run on ABC Family

If you missed The Bachelor on ABC, an abridged version of the
courtship reality show is popping up on ABC Family.

The Bachelor: Special Edition will air on ABC Family for six nights Aug. 11 through 16.

The star, Bachelor Alex Michel, will narrate and give viewers his inside
perspective on the series.

ABC is offering up a follow-up series, The Bachelorette, in the
fall.