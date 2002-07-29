Bachelor gets second run on ABC Family
If you missed The Bachelor on ABC, an abridged version of the
courtship reality show is popping up on ABC Family.
The Bachelor: Special Edition will air on ABC Family for six nights Aug. 11 through 16.
The star, Bachelor Alex Michel, will narrate and give viewers his inside
perspective on the series.
ABC is offering up a follow-up series, The Bachelorette, in the
fall.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.