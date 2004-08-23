The Bachelor Bulks Up

With the ratings of ABC’s signature reality show, The Bachelor, in decline, several twists have been added to the veteran show this season. The women will have two bachelors from which to choose: Jay Overbye, 40, a real estate broker from New Jersey and Byron Velvick, 40, a professional bass fisherman.

Once the women choose between the two men in a two-hour season premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 22, the bachelor will eliminate ten of the 25 women. From that point on, the bachelor and his 15 possible soul mates will live together in the house as he goes on dates and gives out his roses.

Other surprises for season six include R&B and pop artist Brandy performing in episode two, and the return of two former bachelorettes to spin the wheel of love one more time.

The Bachelor

, hosted by Chris Harrison, is produced by Mike Fleiss’ Next Entertainment in association with Telepictures Productions. Fleiss executive produces, and Lisa Levenson, Scott Jeffress and Jason Carbon all co-executive produce.