B & C hires new production manager

Luis M. Mendes has been named production manager for Broadcasting & Cable magazine, succeeding John Caggiano, who has been promoted to production director of the Cahners Publishing Group. Caggiano will ease away from his current position over the next several weeks.

Mendes has worked as a production designer for a Portuguese newspaper based in Massachusetts; as a supervisor at Harmon Publishing Co. in Danbury, Conn.; and as production manager and graphic designer for Maritime Reporter/Engineering News.

Most recently, he was a desktop specialist for Advanced Business Group, a New York City publisher of financial documents.

Mendes can be reached at (212) 337-6524.